No. 19 Oklahoma looks to stay in range of Big 12 leaders against winless Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma is on a three-game win streak and is within a game of Big 12 leaders Iowa State and Kansas State.
The Sooners have won five straight Big 12 titles and likely can’t lose again if they want to reach the conference title game.
The Sooners have won 21 straight November games dating to 2014, and coach Lincoln Riley is 12-0 in November as Oklahoma’s head coach.
Kansas has lost all of its games by at least 15 points this season and looks to be more competitive.
