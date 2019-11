COLUMBIA, S.C. (KSNT) – The No. 3-seeded KU soccer team shut out Xavier 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

FINAL | See you in the 𝗦π—ͺπ—˜π—˜π—§ 𝟭𝟲!



Katie McClure's hat trick lifts KU past Xavier and past the 2nd round of #NCAAsoccer!#RockChalk πŸ”΄πŸ”΅ pic.twitter.com/77O8G6EYyp — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 22, 2019

This is the 12th shutout of the year for the Jayhawks. The team is also riding an 11-match unbeaten streak, which is a new program record.

Katie McClure scored all three goals for the Jayhawks, including a hat trick in the video below.