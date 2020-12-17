No. 5 Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech to tip Big 12 weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday night to tip off the first true weekend of Big 12 games.
The Jayhawks (6-1) already have wins over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor and No. 8 Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse, while the Red Raiders (6-1) lost to No. 17 Houston in their only test of non-league play.
Elsewhere, Iowa State visits No. 8 West Virginia on Thursday night and Oklahoma State tries to remain unbeaten at No. 11 Texas on Sunday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hutchinson schools extend holiday break
- American Athletic Conference announces 2021 men’s basketball game times and network designations
- Graco recalls nearly 51,000 sleepers over suffocation risk
- Gallery: December 2020 Shots of the Day
- Video: Deputy runs over fleeing Black man in Kansas field; lawsuit filed