No. 5 Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech to tip Big 12 weekend

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota State, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Fifth-ranked Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday night to tip off the first true weekend of Big 12 games.

The Jayhawks (6-1) already have wins over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor and No. 8 Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse, while the Red Raiders (6-1) lost to No. 17 Houston in their only test of non-league play.

Elsewhere, Iowa State visits No. 8 West Virginia on Thursday night and Oklahoma State tries to remain unbeaten at No. 11 Texas on Sunday.