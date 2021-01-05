No. 6 Kansas gets 11th Big 12 road win in row, 93-64 at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – No. 6 Kansas has matched its own Big 12 record by winning 11 consecutive conference road games.

The 9-2 Jayhawks won 93-64 at TCU, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

The win in Fort Worth on Tuesday night came three days after the Jayhawks’ 25-point loss at home to Texas that matched the most lopsided win by an opponent in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse.

David McCormack scored a season-high 20 points for the Jayhawks. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 18 points for 9-3 TCU.