HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — It’s been a few weeks since the University of Kansas Jayhawks defeated the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA National Championship to secure their fourth title.

Now, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood is making good on his wager with Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister.

The wager: the losing sheriff sends the winning sheriff barbecue and a video congratulating them on the victory.

Standing inside Hillsborough Barbecue in downtown Hillsborough, North Carolina, Sheriff Blackwood congratulated Sheriff Armbrister and let him know the barbecue was on the way.

“I’m sending a pound of chopped barbecue and a pound of brisket. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the camaraderie and working with you, sheriff, all the way out in Kansas,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood also congratulated the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their work during the celebration and the parade.

“I want to say congratulations to you too, sheriff, and how you kept that town safe,” Blackwood said. “Hats off to you and your staff for doing that.”

Blackwood finished by congratulating the Tar Heels on their season and representing the state and university well.