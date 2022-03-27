CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates a basket against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks the ball against Sam Waardenburg #21 of the Miami Hurricanes during the first half in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. — Coming into Kansas’ Elite Eight game against Miami, Ochai Agbaji only averaged 10 points a game in his three NCAA tournament games.

On paper that doesn’t sound so bad, but those numbers are not on par with the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year and a finalist for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award.

Coming out of the Big 12 tournament, Agbaji and the Jayhawks were rolling: Big 12 season and tournament champs with Agbaji having several highlight-reel dunks and alley-oops in the tournament along with shooting 46.5% from the field and averaging 18.6 points a game.

But Agbaji can be a streaky shooter and he proved that in the tournament. In KU’s first three games in the tournament, Agbaji shot 32.1% from the field, 17.6% from three (including going 0-5 vs. Providence).

Against Miami, Agbaji started the game well hitting three of his five shots for six points, but Miami’s Kameron McGusty was taking over the first half with 14 points and getting his own shot. The Jayhawks needed someone to step up.

Who else to step up but their star senior and another strong senior in forward David McCormack.

“I was positively pissed. We’re better than this, but, damn! But the guys responded well and the guys knew it to,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said he said to his players at halftime.

“We felt we could have obviously played better… It wasn’t a matter of us not getting open looks. It was just a matter of us making a shot,” Agbaji said.

McCormack led the Jayhawks with seven points in the first half; in the beginning, the Canes gave their forward Sam Waardenburg some help and swarmed McCormack whenever he got the ball.

But as he has done all season long, McCormack battled through the defense. And when other Jayhawks started knocking down shots in the second half and needed attention, Big Dave and Agbaji thrived in one of the biggest games of their young careers.

“Och has labored a lot, mostly because of the way they’re guarding him.. but after that 2nd half, I know he’ll be full of confidence moving forward,” Self said.

“We’re not done yet, we’re not satisfied,” Agbaji said. “We didn’t come this far to lay down.”

Lots of KU fans wonder how the 2020 tournament would’ve went had it happened: the Jayhawks were 28-3 that season and in prime position for a number one seed while McCormack was a sophomore.

“It was a heartbreaking feeling, Now, this year it feels like we’re avenging that year,” McCormack said.

After being down 35-29 at the half, the Jayhawks engineered a 14-2 run early in the second half with buckets from the two seniors and junior Christian Braun: the Jayhawks’ big three.

“People don’t realize that the group that won a national championship lost in the first round and struggled and then they finally got there. Last year’s group wasn’t ready; this year’s group was more prepared just because of maturity and age. The way David and Mitch and Remy all played, that made it easier.”

Agbaji finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3PT), McCormack with 15 points and four rebounds (6-7 FG) and Braun with 12 points and six rebounds (4-9 FG, 1-2 3PT). The Jayhawks beat the Hurricanes 76-50.

There were points in the season where many doubted this Jayhawks team: the November loss to Dayton, the January blowout loss to Kentucky, this month’s loss to TCU.

But since that loss to TCU, the Jayhawks have been on a tear that has led them to the program’s 16th Final Four.

This run will already go down in the record books as historic and a national championship would be the icing on the cake for a new decade in Lawrence.