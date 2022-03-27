LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are NOLA-bound after a 76-50 victory over Miami in the Midwest Regional final.

The celebration began in the final seconds of the game with thousands of KU fans yelling KU’s Rock Chalk chant through the United Center.

After the buzzer sounded, players and coaches celebrated on the court amid falling red and blue confetti.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

They snapped selfies and shot videos of each other during the trophy presentation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the Midwest Regional Championship trophy after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the Midwest Regional Championship trophy after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Then each member of the team cut down a piece of the net. Seniors Ochi Agbagi and Mitch Lightfoot made two of the last cuts, with Self cutting down the rest.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Remy Martin #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Mitch Lightfoot #44 of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 27: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks cuts down the net after the 76-50 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at United Center on March 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The celebration continued in the locker room. The Kansas Men’s Basketball team tweeted a video of Bill Self walking into a quiet locker room. He pulled two water bottles out from behind his back and threw water on the team as pandemonium broke out among players and coaches.

Celebrations happened simultaneously on Mass Street in Lawrence too, as fans streamed out of bars and restaurants to celebrate in the street.

The University plans to open Allen Fieldhouse at 8 p.m. Sunday evening to allow fans in to wait for the team to return to campus.