‘Praying for a miracle’: Bill Self asks for prayers for former Jayhawk after car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car crash in Osage County Thursday morning, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it, “went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to rest in the fence line,” the crash log says.

According to the report, Muscadin suffered a “serious injury.” The crash took place at 3:10 a.m. near mile marker 163.9 on I-335.

“It’s bad.” Kansas Head Basketball Coach Bill Self said.

Self says Muscadin called him at 9:56 p.m. He did not answer because he wasn’t near his phone.

“[Gethro] … he’s definitely fighting for his life,” Self said. “It would be a very, very, very, very long recovery if he’s able to get through this. So I’m praying for a miracle.”

Self said the driver of the vehicle, a friend of Muscadin, is expected to be OK. Self tweeted about the former player Thursday afternoon.

Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life. — Bill Self (@CoachBillSelf) December 30, 2021

Muscadin played in 12 games for the Jayhawks in the 2020-21 season before transferring.