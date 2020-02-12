Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Centre - USD 397 Chase County - USD 284 Goddard The Assembly at Goddard Hamilton - USD 390 Hutchinson Grace Bible Church Hutchinson Union Valley Bible Church Madison-Virgil - USD 386 McPherson Church of Christ McPherson Countryside Covenant Church McPherson First United Methodist Church Moundridge Eden Mennonite Church Newton Christian Church Park City Baptist Church Rose Hill Faith & Family Worship Center Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church South Hutchinson Saltcity Cowboy Church Vallery Center Faith Church Valley Center Lifepoint Church Whitewater Community Church Whitewater Grace Hill Mennonite Church Wichita Anchor of Hope Baptist Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Bethel Life Center Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita County Acres Baptist Church Wichita Evangel Assembly of God Wichita Faith Christian Church Wichita First Church of the Nazarene Wichita First MB Church Wichita First MB Church Wichita Glenville Baptist Church Wichita Harmony Southern Baptist Chuch Wichita Heritage Baptist Church Wichita Hillside Christian Church Wichita Restoration Ministries Church Wichita Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita The Altar Church Wichita The Center Church Wichita University Congregational Church Wichita West Douglas Church of Christ Wichita Woodridge Christian Church

Ranked teams meet as No. 14 WVU hosts No. 3 Kansas

Jayhawks

by: , AP

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas head coach Bill Self calls directions to his team against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

No. 3 Kansas (20-3, 9-1) vs. No. 14 West Virginia (18-5, 6-4)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 3 Kansas visits No. 14 West Virginia in a Big 12 showdown. Kansas has two wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while West Virginia has won two of its three games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Jayhawks are led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson is averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 assists and two steals while Azubuike is putting up 13 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, who are averaging 11.5 and 10.8 points, respectively.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have allowed only 57.1 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dotson has accounted for 46 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Kansas has won its last six road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 52.3 points during those contests. West Virginia has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 78.8 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. West Virginia has 37 assists on 74 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Kansas has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Kansas has held opposing teams to 60.3 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories