WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas Jayhawks’ head coach Lance Leipold reportedly has to find another person to run the offense.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has reported that Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is leaving the Jayhawks to assume the same position at Penn State.

Kotelnicki joined the Kansas program in May 2021 and helped engineer an offense that last season was ranked No. 29 in the nation in the NCAA.

Under Kotelnicki, the Jayhawks averaged 33.6 points per game, scoring a total of 54 touchdowns in the game.

Thursday, Leipold announced that Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator, and Jordan Peterson has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator.