LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 26: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks and Athletic Director Jeff Long congratulate each other after the Jayhawks defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-34 to win the game at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jeff Long is no longer athletic director at the University of Kansas, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and USA Today.

Jeff Long is out as Kansas’ athletic director, sources told @Stadium. On Monday, football coach Les Miles & KU “mutually agreed” to part ways. Long hired Miles in 2018 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 10, 2021

This comes just a day after former head football coach Les Miles reached a settlement with KU after they mutually agreed to part ways.

KSN News has reached out to a spokesperson for the university for comment and has not yet received a response.