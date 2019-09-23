Report: Kansas given notice of alleged violations against men’s basketball, football programs

AMES, IA – JANUARY 5: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks coaches from the bench in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on January 5, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 77-60 over the Kansas Jayhawks. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas was given notice today of allegations that their men’s basketball and football programs committed several violations, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

“While we will accept responsibility for proven violations of NCAA bylaws, we will not shy away from forcefully pushing back on allegations that the facts simply do not substantiate. We stand firmly behind Coach Self and our men’s basketball program, and we will continue to work diligently to do what is right,” said Chancellor Doug Girod.

The alleged violations against the Jayhawks men’s basketball include lack of institutional control, three Level I violations and a head coach responsibility charge against head coach Bill Self.

“Every student-athlete who has ever played for me and their families know we follow the rules,”said Bill Self, “These allegations are serious and damaging to the University and to myself, and I hate that KU has to go through this process. With our staff’s full cooperation, these allegations will be addressed within NCAA procedures and with urgency and resolve. I will strenuously defend myself and the program, but I will respect the process and will not speak to the details of the case.”

According to multiple sources in the article, the three Level I violations are partially tied to the recruitment of forwards Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa.

The notice given out by the NCAA today also list Level II violations against the Jayhawks football team during the tenure of head coach David Beaty.

LATEST STORIES: