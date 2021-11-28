Self bests Pitino in 1st meeting, No. 4 Kansas tops Iona

Kansas guard Christian Braun lays up the ball between Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., front left, and forward Nelly Junior Joseph, front right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

Christian Braun had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji added 17 points for Kansas.

The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

Iona coach Rick Pitino calls to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, left, and teammate Joseph Yesufu cheer their team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iona, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Iona guard Ryan Myers defends Kansas guard Christian Braun, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Kansas guard Christian Braun lays up the ball between Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., front left, and forward Nelly Junior Joseph, front right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Kansas guard Christian Braun, left, and forward K.J. Adams, center top, defend against Iona guard Elijah Joiner, center bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu (1) lays up a shot in front of Iona guard Ryan Myers, center right, and forward Nelly Junior Joseph, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)

The Gaels opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama.

Iona got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.