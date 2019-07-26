Self Made can’t keep up with Sideline Cancer, fall 87-63

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a lot of buzz surrounding the first day of The Basketball Tournament in Wichita.

Self Made, the Kansas Jayhawk alumni team, took to the court for the first game against Sideline Cancer.

It was a chance for the fans to see former Wichita Heights and KU star Perry Ellis up close again.

However, Ellis time on the court would be short lived after he suffered a knee injury during the first minute of the game. He would be helped off and not return.

Mo Creek scored 23 points to lead Sideline Cancer past Self Made, 87-63.

Raymond Cowels had 17 points, and Marcus Keene added 16 points in the win for Sideline Cancer.

Mario Little’s 21 points led the way in the losing effort for Self Made.

Sideline Cancer will play the Aftershocks in the next round on Saturday.

Tip-off for that game is set for 3 p.m.