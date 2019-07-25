Self Made TBT team opens play Thursday in Wichita

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Self Made, a team comprised of Kansas men’s basketball alumni who all played under head coach Bill Self during his tenure at the helm of the Jayhawk program, is set to play its first game in The Basketball Tournament Thursday night at Koch Arena.

The first-round game of the TBT Wichita Regional is set to tip off at 6 p.m. from Charles Koch Arena for the third-seeded Self Made team. The game will be televised live by ESPN. The entire TBT schedule can be found here, while live stats will also be available for the game here.

Jayhawk fans wanting to learn more about the event and maybe even catch the exciting basketball action in person can purchase tickets through the Wichita State website here.

In preparation for Self Made’s first-round game Thursday, Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association have partnered to host a pre-game event in Wichita. Below are the details:

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 from 3-6 p.m. (prior to the game)

Thursday, July 25 from 3-6 p.m. (prior to the game) WHERE: Public at the Brickyard (129 N Rock Island Street, Wichita, Kansas 67202)

Public at the Brickyard (129 N Rock Island Street, Wichita, Kansas 67202) WHAT: Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association invite you to come mingle with fellow Jayhawks and hear from head football coach Les Miles and Athletics Director Jeff Long before the game at the KU Kickoff – The Basketball Tournament Pregame Event.

Kansas Athletics and the KU Alumni Association invite you to come mingle with fellow Jayhawks and hear from head football coach Les Miles and Athletics Director Jeff Long before the game at the KU Kickoff – The Basketball Tournament Pregame Event. RSVP for the KU Kickoff – TBT Pregame Event here.

ABOUT SELF MADE (#SELFMADETBT)

“The Self Made TBT team is a University of Kansas Alumni team. All of the guys playing for this team have played at the University of Kansas and/or are on staff currently. The University of Kansas Men’s basketball program not only has a history of great basketball teams, but they also have a history of building friendships/bonds that last a lifetime. Most of these guys have built a brotherhood and come together at least once a year to spend time together and play against some the current KU players. These guys love to take advantage of any every opportunity to represent their school in a positive way, and the TBT is the perfect chance to relive those historical moments.” – Elijah Johnson, GM

SELF MADE ROSTER

#0 Darrell Arthur

#1 Mario Chalmers

#3 Jeremy Case

#5 Naadir Tharpe

#10 Tyshawn Taylor

#15 Elijah Johnson

#23 Mario Little

#24 Travis Releford

#33 Landen Lucas

#34 Perry Ellis

#40 Kevin Young

Head Coach: Brady Morningstar

Assistant Coach: Brennan Bechard

co-General Manager: Natalie Knight-Johnson

Physical Therapist: Tyrel Reed

Practice Players/Coaches: Sherron Collins and Brad Witherspoon

ABOUT SELF MADE’S FIRST-ROUND GAME IN WICHITA

The third alumni team from the state of Kansas to join the Wichita regional, Self Made tips its cap to some of the best players from the Bill Self era. The roster includes 2008 NCAA Champions and former NBA players Darrell Arthur and Darnell Jackson, as well as Jayhawk fan favorites Tyshawn Taylor, Perry Ellis, and Travis Releford. 2013 KU graduate Elijah Johnson serves as the team’s point guard and General Manager. They’ll take on Sideline Cancer, one of four teams to compete in TBT all six summers.

ABOUT THE TBT

Now in its sixth season, the TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for $2 million. Applications are open to all. Games will take place in July and August and will air on ESPN. The bracket is broken into eight regional sites across the country, with the eight regional champions advancing on to Championship Weekend, to be held August 1-6 in Chicago. The $2 million Winner-Take-All Game is scheduled for August 6 at 9 p.m. (ET) (8 p.m. CT) on ESPN. The winning team’s fanbase takes home 10% of the $2 million pot, or $200,000.