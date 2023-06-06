TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Bill Self greeted fans and talked with media on Monday in Topeka.

He was at Shawnee Country Club for the annual Topeka Jayhawk Club golf tournament. Self was in attendance alongside University of Kansas (KU) athletic director Travis Goff, KU head football coach Lance Leipold and former KU basketball player, now on the staff, Wayne Simien.

Self talked about KU landing the No. 1 ranked player out of the transfer portal this year in Hunter Dickinson. However, he says KU may not be done in the portal this summer.

The Jayhawks had an incoming freshman request his release last week, and they’re down to just ten scholarship players.

“Still recruiting … We’re still dabbling and looking into different situations,” Self said. “I thought we were probably going to be done unless something just fell in our lap. And now, after we had someone say that they didn’t want to come now, now we’re in a situation where I think we can certainly give another scholarship out.”

Self addressed this topic again in a Q&A with fans later in the event.

“We’re open to anything,” Self said. “We could definitely do something. Now, the pool of players has shrunk tremendously. It’s not going to be quite as easy to find somebody that could impact this particular team.”

Self said another commit could be on the way.

“I’ve got a suspicion that there may be an opportunity coming up pretty soon that we could [add an impactful player],” Self said. “So, hopefully, that will be the case.”