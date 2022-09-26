KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks men’s and women’s basketball teams have found their performer for the annual Late Night in the Phog.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will be headlining KU’s Late Night in the Phog as both basketball teams prepare to kick off their 2022-23 seasons.

The Diesel started making rap music in 1993 and has a platinum album called Shaq Diesel.

He will perform a fast-paced set. The event takes place Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse, 1651 Naismith Dr. in Lawrence.

The night will also include the unveiling of the Jayhawks men’s basketball team’s 2022 National Championship banner, and returning players will receive their championship rings.

There will also be other events throughout the night to keep the fans entertained.

Tickets to Late Night are free, but fans must get their ticket in advance. They’re only available online, and all seating outside of the student section will be reserved.