Short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech takes down No. 6 Kansas 75-67

  • Kansas' Christian Braun (2) lays up the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Texas Tech coach Mark Adams yells out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Texas Tech's Clarence Nadolny (3) lays up the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Texas Tech's Daniel Batcho (4) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Kansas' Jalen Coleman-Lands (55) tries to pass the ball around Texas Tech's Davion Warren (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) and Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) lays up the ball over Texas Tech's Bryson Williams (11) and Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
  • Texas Tech's Adonis Arms (25) shoots the ball around Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech upended sixth-ranked Kansas 75-67 on Saturday.

The 11-3 Red Raiders never trailed in the second half. Ochai Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers and Jalen Wilson 20 points for 12-2 Kansas.

The Jayhawks had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Three days after playing with only seven players in a 51-47 loss at 11th-ranked Iowa State, the Red Raiders got one more player back. But they still were without top two scorers Terrence Shannon and Kevin McCullar, who are both injured.

