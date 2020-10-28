KU forward Silvio De Sousa facing alleged aggravated battery charge

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) walks out of the crowd after a brawl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU forward Silvio De Sousa is facing an alleged aggravated battery charge, the Lawrence Journal-World reported Wednesday.

The Lawrence Journal-World says the incident was reported to Lawrence police as a battery at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Massachusetts.

Less than two weeks ago, De Sousa announced on Twitter he opted out of the upcoming season because of “personal issues.”

According to the district court’s website, De Sousa is expected to make his first court appearance at 3 p.m. Dec. 17.

