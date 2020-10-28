KU forward Silvio De Sousa facing alleged aggravated battery charge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU forward Silvio De Sousa is facing an alleged aggravated battery charge, the Lawrence Journal-World reported Wednesday.
The Lawrence Journal-World says the incident was reported to Lawrence police as a battery at 2:36 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of Massachusetts.
Less than two weeks ago, De Sousa announced on Twitter he opted out of the upcoming season because of “personal issues.”
According to the district court’s website, De Sousa is expected to make his first court appearance at 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
