Stevenson’s 2 TDs help No. 19 Oklahoma rout Kansas 62-9

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as No. 19 Oklahoma routed winless Kansas 62-9.

Spencer Rattler passed for 212 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to help the Sooners win their fourth straight game. Oklahoma is 5-2.

The Sooners got a scare when Rattler left the game briefly in the second quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his left hip.

He ran for a touchdown and took a hard shot right after he crossed the goal line. Rattler returned and played much of the third quarter. Kansas fell to 0-7.

