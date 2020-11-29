TCU runs roughshod over winless Kansas in 59-23 victory

TCU running back Darwin Barlow (24) dives over Kansas safety Ricky Thomas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan threw three touchdown passes while running 58 yards for another score, TCU piled up 337 yards rushing in all, and the Horned Frogs ground out an easy 59-23 victory over winless Kansas on Saturday night.

Zach Evans ran for 100 yards on 12 carries, and Darwin Barlow added 83 yards rushing and a score, as the Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4 Big 12) bounced back from a lopsided loss to West Virginia in which they failed to reach the end zone.

The Jayhawks (0-8, 0-7) got virtually no production from Jalon Daniels and Thomas MacVittie before Miles Kendrick threw a pair of TD passes in relief.