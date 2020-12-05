Texas Tech escapes Kansas 16-13 without coach Wells

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The No. 7/5 Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by four scorers in double-figures, defeating Washburn, 89-54, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday.

The four Jayhawks in double-figures included junior David McCormack, who led the team with 17 points on 7-of-8 from the field. McCormack was joined by junior Ochai Agbaji (16 pts.), redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson (13 pts.) and Bryce Thompson (11 pts.).