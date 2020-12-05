LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving, Jonathan Garibay made a late go-ahead field goal and Texas Tech overcame four turnovers to hold off winless Kansas 16-13 without coach Matt Wells. Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes — for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 — but managed just eight plays in two drives. Myles Price scored the Red Raiders’ only touchdown on a 70-yard reverse. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson served as head coach after Wells tested positive this week for COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas Tech escapes Kansas 16-13 without coach Wells
- Texas RBs pile up 311 yards, 6 TDs, clobber K-State 69-31
- NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks
- ACU students surprise professor with heartwarming thank-you message, video goes viral
- President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’