Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi (3) passes against Kansas defensive end Kyron Johnson during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Henry Colombi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas Tech had four rushing touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Kansas.

Colombi went 14-for-20 for 124 yards passing and added 35 rushing yards while Jason Bean went 11-for-21 passing for 80 yards and one interception for Kansas.

Texas Tech led 24-0 at halftime. Donovan Smith added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.