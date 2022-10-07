LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The College Gameday bus has rolled into Lawrence ahead of the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks matchup with Texas Christian University (TCU) on Saturday.

A big part of the show, which airs on ESPN, is the guest picker spot, which is chosen based on where the show goes.

(Courtesy: KU Athletics)

The KU Athletic Department tweeted Friday that former U.S. Marine actor and comedian Rob Riggle would make an appearance on the show.

While he was born in Louisville, Kentucky, Riggle’s family moved to Overland Park when he was a toddler. He attended Shawnee Mission South High School before attending KU.

After getting his pilot’s license, Riggle joined the United States Marine Corps to become a naval aviator but dropped out of flight school to pursue comedy.

Riggle has appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, and in many comedy movies. He also appeared in one episode of The Office. He currently hosts a miniature golf game show called Holey Moley, starring ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore.

College Gameday airs on ESPN from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT on Saturdays. The Jayhawks are set to take on TCU at 11 a.m. on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.