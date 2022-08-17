LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston.

The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will face K-State for the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26 in Manhattan.

KU SCHEDULE

DateTimeAtOpponentTelevision
Sept. 2
(Friday)		7 p.m.HomeTennessee TechBig 12 Now
Sept. 10
(Saturday)		5 p.m.AwayWest VirginiaBig 12 Now
Sept. 17
(Saturday)		3 p.m.AwayHoustonKansas Jayhawks
Sept. 24
(Saturday)		HomeDuke
Oct. 1
(Saturday)		HomeIowa State
Oct. 8
(Saturday)		HomeTCU
Oct. 15
(Saturday)		AwayOklahoma
Oct. 22
(Saturday)		AwayBaylor
Nov. 5
(Saturday)		HomeOklahoma State
Nov. 12
(Saturday)		AwayTexas Tech
Nov. 19
(Saturday)		HomeTexas
Nov. 26
(Saturday)		AwayK-State