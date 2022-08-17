LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston.

The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will face K-State for the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26 in Manhattan.

KU SCHEDULE