LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Fresh off a national championship, the Kansas Jayhawks have their eyes set on the future.

Five-star guard Mikey Williams, out of San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, made his first official college visit to the University of Kansas.

Part of the 2023 class of recruits, Williams is a social media superstar with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and 80,000 on Twitter.

Williams’ wise to stardom before he even started his high school career, receiving a few offers before his freshman season.

His popularity draws huge crowds to his high school and AAU games, which lead to him signing a shoe deal with Puma, becoming the first high school basketball player to sign a shoe deal.

In 2019, Williams broke a CIF San Diego section record by scoring 77 points against Kearny High School.

Now, Williams has nearly 30 college offers, including KU and several HBCUs after expressing interest on Twitter.

Williams posed with several Jayhawk uniforms for social media with the caption: Wait a second… #notcommitted