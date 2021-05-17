Top transfer point guard Martin could be headed to Kansas

TEMPE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 21: Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts to a three-point shot against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on January 21, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Considered to be the No. 1-ranked transfer in the country, former Arizona State guard Remy Martin is reportedly joining the Jayhawks.

Martin will graduate from Arizona State before spending what would be his final season of eligibility in Lawrence. He was one of the most productive guards in college basketball over the past two seasons.

Martin could still try to turn pro, but if he decides to return to college hoops, he would play for Kansas.

Martin averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season after putting up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists in the 2019-20 season. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.