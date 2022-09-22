LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – The University of Kansas expects a sellout crowd at David Booth Memorial Stadium Saturday when the Jayhawks host the Duke Blue Devils.

The city is warning fans to leave early and take detours to avoid road construction headaches.

Crews are working on the East 23rd Street reconstruction and water main replacement project in Lawrence. The city said the construction is causing major traffic delays.

The eastbound lanes of 23rd Street are closed through January. All two-way traffic has moved to the former westbound lanes of 23rd street.

The city warns anyone driving Kansas Highway 10 and taking the 23rd Street exit will be impacted by the road work.

The city is also reminding fans that Lawrence Transit runs buses from downtown to Memorial Stadium on game days. The buses will display #11 Downtown/Football Service.

Fans can park in the lower level of the Riverfront or Vermont Street parking garages for free. A bus ride to and from the stadium costs $1 a person. Fans will need exact fare because drivers do not make change.

The bus service runs two hours prior to kick-off and one hour after the game or when there are no additional fans waiting for service.

The downtown to stadium bus service will pick up and drop off passengers at only these three stops on Saturday: