LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas punt returner Trevor Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wilson scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week as he returned a UCF punt 82 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of KU’s 51-22 conference victory on Saturday. The 82-yard return is tied for the fifth-longest in Kansas football history and is the longest in the Big 12 this season.

From Tallahassee, Florida, Wilson becomes the first Jayhawk to return a punt for a touchdown since Nick Harwell did it against West Virginia in 2014. It was his lone return of the day and second of the season.