CLEVELAND, Ohio — From teammates playing in front of sold out crowds at Allen Fieldhouse to now facing each other in the NBA’s biggest showcase of talent, Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid were named starters in the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The former Kansas Jayhawks were picked No. 1 (Wiggins) and No. 3 (Embiid) overall in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Wiggins was traded shortly after being picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Minnesota Timberwolves where won rookie of the year that season.

The Canadian forward spent 7 seasons in Minnesota, even signing a 5-year contract extension in 2017, before being traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2020.

Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season and is one of four Warriors selected (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green). He joins Curry as starters for the Western Conference team.

This will be Wiggins’ first NBA All-Star appearance.

Over in the Eastern Conference, Embiid was tied for first in votes by the media panel and ranked third in player and fan votes.

This is the fifth time versatile 7-foot-tall big man will feature on an All-Star roster.

Embiid was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 when he famously coined the term “Trust the Process” in reference to negative fan reaction to the former general manager.

Western Conference starting line-up

Guard – Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Guard – Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Forward – LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Forward – Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Center – Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Eastern Conference starting line-up

Guard – Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Guard – DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Forward – Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Forward – Giannia Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Center – Joel Embiied (Philadelphia 76ers)

The NBA’s best will take the court on Sunday, February 20 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.