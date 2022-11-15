WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks players, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar, were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List on Wednesday.

Wilson and McCullar are looking to become the Jayhawks’ third recipient of the award and the first since Frank Mason III in 2017.

Early in the season, Wilson is the Big 12 scoring leader, averaging 20 points per game. He is fifth in the conference in rebounding, averaging 10 per game. He is the team’s leading returning scorer and rebounder from last year’s National Championship team.

McCullar is a transfer from Texas Tech, averaging eight points and five rebounds per game. He has been instrumental on the defensive end, leading the team with four steals and three blocked shots through two games.

KU is one of nine teams with multiple players on the watch list. The Jayhawks will face off against Duke on Tuesday night in the State Farm Champions Classic, who boast three: Jeremy Roach, Dereck Lively II, and Dariq Whitehead.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.