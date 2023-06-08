WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since 1995, the Jayhawks will be hosting a weeknight game on ESPN, the school announced Thursday.

The Jayhawks’ week two game against Illinois was flexed to Friday night at 6:30 on ESPN2.

The game was initially slated for Sept. 9, but ESPN announced it was moving the game to Sept. 8 to allow for the matchup against the Fighting Illini to be nationally televised.

Additionally, the Jayhawks’ season opener against Missouri State was flexed to Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. That game will stream on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.

Last season, the Jayhawks saw the most success the KU program had seen in 13 years, qualifying for a bowl game for the first time since 2009. That game ended in heartbreak, as the Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Jayhawk 55-53 in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl.

Illinois ended their season with a 13-10 loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs were coached by defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, because of the sudden passing of college football coaching legend Mike Leach.