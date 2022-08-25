LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks football players have been arrested by the Lawrence Police Department on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The players, 21-year-old Trevor Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida, and 20-year-old Tanaka Scott of Lawrence, were arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. They were arrested in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue in Lawrence.

Wilson is listed on the Jayhawk’s roster as a redshirt junior. He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2021, starting in seven of those. Wilson had 426 all-purpose yards, with 27 receptions for 364 yards and one touchdown. He was a transfer to the team from the University of Buffalo.

Scott is listed on the Jayhawk’s roster as a redshirt freshman. Last season he saw action in games against Kansas State and Texas late in the season.

Wilson and Scott are shown as having “no bond” from the Douglas County Booking Report.

