LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Ahead of the College GameDay matchup between No. 19 Kansas and No. 17 TCU, the University of Kansas announced David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will see major upgrades in the future.

It’s all part of a campus development that will create a “north gateway to campus” at 11th and Mississippi streets, the university said in a news release.

The full scope of the project will bring new facilities for conference and entertainment space, retail and more.

It will also include upgrades to Memorial Stadium, which KU notes is one of the nation’s oldest football venues, and renovations to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests who are touring KU and visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in the release.

“For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities.”

The university will start with work on the football complex, as well as site preparation work for utilities, in the first half of 2023.

KU has selected HNTB, in partnership with Lawrence-based Multistudio, as the lead architect on the project. Nations Group, a national owner’s representative firm, will also work on the project with KU. All the firms will help KU develop specific plans, timelines and costs.

The university said private donations, economic development funds, premium seating sales and future development opportunities will mainly fund the 11th and Mississippi project.

Stadium upgrades

KU said some of its goals for the reimagined Memorial Stadium include a seating bowl design with improved sightlines; expanded concessions, restrooms and accessible seating; improved concourse circulation; and new premium amenities like club seats.

The design will also include multi-use spaces for events like conventions and conferences.

KU is partnering with Elevate Sports Ventures to conduct focus groups and determine what fans want in this upgraded stadium, including seating and amenity options.

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football,” Travis Goff, director of athletics, said in the release.

“Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy.”

Architects and design partners will also meet with head coach Lance Leipold to discuss improvements to the football complex, focused on student-athletes and recruiting.

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Leipold said.

“It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”

“Now, more than ever, college athletics – and certainly sustained success in the sport of football – are critical to the health and vibrancy of our entire university community,” Goff said.

“There is tremendous excitement for this project among donors and partners who believe in KU’s mission, and in partnership with KU Endowment, we’ll be reaching out in earnest to our benefactors and supporters to ensure this ambitious vision becomes reality.”