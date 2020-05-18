Vanderbilt adds guard Isaac McBride as transfer from Kansas

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed guard Isaac McBride as a transfer from Kansas. Coach Jerry Stackhouse announced Monday that McBride will join the roster for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year out of Baptist Preparatory School and rated a four-star player by Rivals.com for the 2019 class.

McBride signed with Kansas but left school last September.

He reportedly committed to Vanderbilt last December. Stackhouse just finished his first season with Vanderbilt going 11-21.

