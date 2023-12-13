LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — You can watch along as crews work to demolish portions of the old stadium at the University of Kansas and begin building the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Demolition work began this week in Lawrence as crews began removing the wet bleachers. The $300 million project doesn’t just include improvements for the stadium.

The university is creating a whole new multi-use district on the stadium grounds. The majority of the funding for the project is coming from private funding.

The work is expected to be completed by the start of the 2025 football season. In the meantime, the university has installed cameras that are livestreaming demolition and construction work.

You can watch the live feeds by clicking here.