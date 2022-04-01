NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) – Kansas women’s golf’s Hanna Hawks will perform the national anthem ahead of the Jayhawks’ NCAA Final Four game against Villanova on Saturday, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

Hawks is among a quartet of student-athletes representing the Final Four teams, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova.

Hawks, a sophomore from Wellington, will sing the anthem at approximately 4:57 p.m. CT ahead of the game.

Hawks is joined by Delany Graham (Duke), Charlie Hinckley (Villanova) and Kaimon Rucker (North Carolina).

The NCAA will have a national recording band and artist from New Orleans perform the anthem prior to the championship game Monday. The band is slated to perform the anthem at approximately 8:08 p.m.

The game against Villanova will start 5:09 p.m. and air on TBS.