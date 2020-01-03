West Virginia faces No. 3 Kansas Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – No. 16 West Virginia heads to third-ranked Kansas on Saturday in a game few had circled on the calendar just a few months ago.
But the Mountaineers capped an impressive non-conference run by beating then-No. 2 Ohio State, making their game at Allen Fieldhouse a juicy opener to the Big 12’s double-round robin schedule.
The other big game Saturday involves Texas and embattled coach Shaka Smart heading to No. 6 Baylor, another of the surprise teams this season.
