West Virginia faces No. 3 Kansas Saturday

Kansas head coach Bill Self yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – No. 16 West Virginia heads to third-ranked Kansas on Saturday in a game few had circled on the calendar just a few months ago.

But the Mountaineers capped an impressive non-conference run by beating then-No. 2 Ohio State, making their game at Allen Fieldhouse a juicy opener to the Big 12’s double-round robin schedule.

The other big game Saturday involves Texas and embattled coach Shaka Smart heading to No. 6 Baylor, another of the surprise teams this season.

LATEST STORIES: