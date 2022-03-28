NEW ORLEANS, La. — Thousands of fans are planning trips to New Orleans to celebrate the Final Four. If you’re making the trip, there are some key things to know before you go, starting with the Superdome itself.

Caesars Superdome

Accessibility

The Superdome says it provides services in compliance with the ADA Act. More information on services can be found on the Superdome’s website.

The ADA Facilitator can be contacted regarding accommodations and venue processes at (504) 587-3842, by email at ada@asmneworleans.com,

Cashless

Fans need to carry plastic with them to the Final Four game. Caesars Superdome is a cashless venue. Cash is not expected for any concessions, merchandise, or parking.

In a pinch, guests can convert cash to a $25 or $50 Visa Card at the following locations throughout the Stadium:

100 Plaza Level Gates A, C, & G

200 Loge Level Gates A, C, & G

500 Terrace Level Gates A, C, & G



Clear Bag Policy

All bags are prohibited, including diaper bags, unless they are clear vinyl. Even those must be smaller than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep.

Gallon size Ziploc Bags and small clutch purses (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) are also allowed. One per person.

Each member of a family, including children, are allowed to carry one approved clear bag and a clutch purse into the stadium.

Credit Cards

All major credit cards are accepted at all fixed concession locations, the Box Office, and parking garages.

Drones

The possession, operation, or use of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or drone is prohibited on Superdome, Smoothie King Center, or Champions Square property without prior, written permission from management.

Metal Detectors

The Superdome uses walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates to enhance safety and security at public ticketed events.

Prior to entering guests are asked to remove cell phones, keys, cameras, and other large metal objects, and place them in the security bins. Do not remove belts, coins, jackets, wallets, watches or small jewelry.

Strollers

Strollers are allowed in the Superdome. Guests may check-in strollers at the Guest Relations Center located at Gate A Plaza Level.

You may also keep strollers in the seating as long as it does not impede walkways or sightlines of other patrons.

Additional Information

You’ll find answers to additional questions on Superdome’s website.

French Quarter

The French Quarter will keep you entertained all weekend long. From live music to amazing food and shopping, you won’t have any trouble filling your time there.

New Orleans has some of the most lenient laws in the country when it comes to alcohol. You can order a hurricane at one bar and enjoy it while walking to another. But leave the wine bottle behind.

The only rule is against open containers that are glass.

Establishments are also not mandated to serve during certain hours, so some are open around the clock.

Getting Around

Most people who live in New Orleans walk to get to where they are going.

There is also a bus system and streetcars (see below) to use. In addition, there are cabs and Uber and Lyft both operate in the city.

Pedicabs and bicycle rentals are also options.

Mask Mandate

While the city of New Orleans had a mask mandate recently, it was allowed to expire in most public places on March 3, 2022.

Masks are still required on all public transportation across the city, including the city’s streetcars, and individual businesses are allowed to require customers to wear them.

The New Orleans Health Department does continue to encourage people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, especially when social distancing is not possible.

Guests are no longer required to show proof of vaccination to enter bars and restaurants either. Establishments may individually require them, however.

Streetcars

Streetcars fare is $1.25 and must be paid with exact change upon boarding.

You can also download the RTA gomobile app and pay your fare from your phone.

Riders can also buy “Jazzy Passes.” A one-day pass is $3 and a three-day pass is $9. The Regional Transit Authority website has information about where you can buy passes.

There are four lines that start in Downtown and take riders through the French Quarter and other areas of the city.

The city’s streetcars are considered public transportation and require riders to wear masks while onboard.

Tickets

All tickets for the Final Four are digital according to the NCAA. If someone tries to sell you paper tickets, they are fake.

The Villanova Wildcats tip-off against the Kansas Jayhawks at 5:09 p.m. on April 2, 2022.