LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — ESPN’s College GameDay announced where it plans to set up on KU’s campus Saturday.

KU will host the show for the first time on Oct. 8, ahead of the TCU-Kansas football game.

The two teams are undefeated and will be the first game in Lawrence to feature two Top 20 teams since Oct. 25, 2008.

“Being able to have that type of exposure from everybody. I mean College GameDay is what everybody around the nation is looking at. The fact that they’re coming to our campus and our game means everything to us as a program, but like I said, we’re still going to go on with that same preparation,” Jalon Daniels, KU quarterback, said Wednesday.

Kansas Football is asking fans to Fill the Hill with signs for the show, saying the GameDay set will be on the hill between the Campanile and David Booth Memorial Stadium.

Following GameDay, the university is asking fans to Pack the Booth for kickoff at 11 a.m.

There are still a few tickets available for Saturday’s game, but Kansas is expecting its third sell-out in a row.

KU Students attending the game will also receive free roller banners to help cheer for the Jayhawks.