WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Kansans made the trip to the Big Easy including a couple of Wichitans. After the University of Kansas (KU) beat Villanova University on Saturday, the couple hopped in their car, not wanting to miss the action.

“We graduated in 2008, and that was the last time that KU won the national championship, and we were in Lawrence and experienced that, and so we were like we need to go down to New Orleans,” said Meghan Doyle.

Hoping to see history repeat itself, Meghan and Tyler Doyle drove 13 hours from Wichita to New Orleans on Friday.

“It’s a small price that we can pay to come down and cheer them on and help them and hopefully support them through a win,” said Tyler Doyle.

Also driving from the Sunflower State, KU Alum Andrew Geren got into the Big Easy 6 hours before the game began.

“It’s a long drive and it is a lot of time but it really could be a once in a lifetime experience so we thought lets do it so here we are,” said Geren.

Even driving in, Geren said he saw a lot of KU faithful.

“To come see it and be a part of it and I’m excited to come back home and see everybody in Kansas,” said Geren.

“What a great environment it has been. I mean, you walk on the street, and obviously, everybody is wearing their team shirts and everything and every time you see someone with a KU, it’s always ‘rock chalk’ being yelled across the street,” said Meghan Doyle.

Win or lose they said the trip was worth it.