WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — University of Kansas Jayhawk and Wichita native Gradey Dick heard his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Gradey Dick was drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

The former Sunrise Christian and Wichita Collegiate athlete spent one season at Kansas before heading to the professional ranks.

Last season for the Jayhawks, Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He was the go-to shooter from beyond the arc, shooting 40 % from the three-point line.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 205-pound guard had his best game against Oklahoma State on Valentine’s Day last year. In that game, he scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He also recorded three rebounds and three assists.

Dick joins Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji as first-round draft picks for the Jayhawks in the last two seasons.