BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KSNW) — Gradey Dick took a cue from Dorothy from the ‘Wizard of Oz”. Instead of Dorothy’s ruby slippers, the 19-year-old from Kansas is dripping in a sparkling ruby suit jacket for tonight’s NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

The Wichita native left the University of Kansas after his freshman season because he was projected to be a lottery pick. That didn’t change during pre-draft workouts. Dick’s parents, sister, and two brothers, along with Kansas Head Coach Bill Self, are all in Brooklyn for tonight’s draft.

Dick shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. KSN’s Jason Lamb checked eight NBA mock drafts (ESPN, “The Athletic,” CBS Sports, NBADraft.net, “Sporting News,” 247Sports, Yahoo Sports, and the AP). Seven of the eight mock drafts have Dick going in the lottery (the first 14 picks). Five of the eight have the Orlando Magic taking Dick with the 11th overall selection. Orlando is in need of a productive perimeter player to complement its young backcourt.

It is believed Dick will be the first Wichita-born and bred product to be taken in the NBA Draft since Korleone Young. The Wichita East product was a second-round pick (40th overall) in 1998. Buddy Hield moved from the Bahamas to Sunrise Christian Academy, played at Oklahoma, and was taken sixth over in the 2016 draft.

Dick’s teammate at Kansas, Jalen Wilson, is a solid second-round selection. Most mock drafts have the 22-year-old Wilson being taken around the 40th pick. ESPN has Wilson going 40th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

A pair of K-State Wildcats from last year’s squad that advanced all the way to the Elite Eight are also NBA Draft hopefuls. Keyontae Johnson appears to be a mid-to-late second-round pick. The 23-year-old, 6-6 combo forward was one of the brightest stories of the past college basketball season.

Markquis Nowell has always had doubters, and that is still the case leading up to the draft. Undersized at 5-8 and 160 pounds, the point guard will more than likely go undrafted. However, never question his heart or ability to take over a basketball game. Nowell showed his full potential during the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament run, and he should receive quite a few phone calls from teams interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent.

There are only 58 selections during the two-round draft. The number-one pick belongs to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are expected to take 19-year-old, 7-4, French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first selection.

The 2023 NBA Draft gets underway at 7 p.m.