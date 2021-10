Kansas running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson (23) rushes against Texas Tech linebacker Derrick Lewis II (48) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

LAWRENCE, Kan (AP) — Caleb Williams has settled in as the starting quarterback at No. 3 Oklahoma.

After replacing Spencer Rattler, Williams has thrown for 661 yards, and has eight touchdowns. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a 21-point win over TCU last week.

The Sooners visit Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks are heavy underdogs and looking for their first Big 12 win of the season.