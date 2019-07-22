Jordan Knox’s journey leads back to baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Baseball runs deep in the bloodline of Wichita native Jordan Knox.

“Baseball is in my family man, it all started with my great grandfather, Bobby Boyd,” said Knox.

Knox says his great grandfather played in the Negro Leagues, before making it to the Majors in 1950.

“He was the first African American to be signed by the Chicago White Sox,” said Knox.

Knox played high school baseball at Wichita East High School. He would help lead the Blue Aces to a city league co-championship in 2012.

That would afford him the opportunity to play baseball at the next level at Butler Community College.

“Come Spring time, I got, I think, All-Conference designated hitter my Freshman year,” said Knox.

Knox would look to find greater success after transferring to the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

However, an injury would stop him in his tracks.

“”I made a diving catch in intersquad, and tried to throw the ball, I couldn’t lift my arm,” said Knox.

Doctors would later tell Knox that he tore his rotator cuff.

“It was hanging on by a thread,” said Knox.

Told he may never play baseball again, Knox was determined to rehab and bounce back from his injury.

“I was my own guinea pig man, just breaking down different movements, seeing the limitations of my range of motion, just different workout methods,” said Knox.

He would eventually return to the diamond and play two more years for the Golden Lions.

For Knox, it was what he learned while rehabbing that helped him forge a new path.

In January of 2018, he opened his own gym, called Fort Knox Fitness.

Here he is using the knowledge he gained to pass down to others.

Knox trains people of all ages, from as young as six years old up to 85 years old.

“If I can push them as hard as they can for an hour, 50 minutes, 45 minutes, I’ve done my job and they keep on getting stronger and stronger,” said Knox.

Now, things are coming full circle for Knox.

In May, for the first time in two years, he was back on the diamond, playing for the Kansas Cannons.

“My third at-bat I hit a home run, so my first game I hit a home run,” said Knox.

The Cannons found success on the field and earned an automatic bid to the 2019 NBC World Series.

It’s a fitting swan song for Knox.

He says he plans to stop playing baseball competitively after the tournament.

“I feel like I owe that to myself to just try to be the best I can be, one last time,” said Knox.

The NBC World Series will start up on Saturday, July 27th at Eck Stadium.