WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following their 42-6 win over Navarro College on Saturday, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons garnered seven first-place votes and took over the top spot in the updated NJCAA D1 football poll.

The Blue Dragons moved to the top spot for the fifth time in their program’s history after moving past Iowa Western. Iowa Western went on the road to Dodge City, beating the host Conquistadors 27-20.

Garden City, following a top-15 win at home over Butler Community College, moved up four spots to No. 5. The Broncbusters outlasted Butler 27-22 in their home opener and the Jayhawk Conference opener for both teams.

Highland Community College and Coffeyville Community College both received votes in the poll. Then No. 7 ranked Coffeyville went on the road to Highland and was upset 20-14.

Last week’s Jayhawk Conference results

(9) Garden City 27, (12) Butler 22

(10) Iowa Central 22, Independence 15

(1) Iowa Western 27, Dodge City 22

Highland 20, (7) Coffeyville 14

(2) Hutchinson 42, (11) Navarro 6

This week’s games

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Independence Community College at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Ellsworth Community College at (1) Hutchinson Community College, 11 a.m.

(5) Garden City at (9) Iowa Central College, 12 p.m.

Highland Community College at (13) Butler Community College, 7 p.m.

Dodge City Community College at Coffeyville Community College, 7 p.m.