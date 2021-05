EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler Community College softball team extended their winning streak to 39 games with a double-header sweep against Cowley College on Monday.

The Grizzlies won 6-0 and 8-0 to extend their winning streak.

With the wins, Butler C.C. improves to 43-2 overall and 26-0 in conference play.

Postseason play begins on Friday. Opponents and games have yet to be determined.