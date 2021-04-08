JuJu Smith-Schuster: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recruited him with photos of Lombardi Trophy

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Steelers won 27-3. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Nexstar Media Wire) — Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared on Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin’s podcast “The Michael Irvin Podcast”, and said that if he did not re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he would have joined Chiefs Kingdom.

Smith-Schuster was heavily sought after in free agency. In his conversation with Irvin, he confirmed that the Chiefs were top of the list in terms of recruitment and potential landing spots for the former USC standout.

“Who was the closest to getting JuJu Smith-Schuster?” Irvin asked

“Out of the teams on the list? It would have been KC,” Smith-Schuster said.

The fifth-year receiver added that division rival Baltimore Ravens were also heavily interested in signing him, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had an interesting way of trying to convince him to head to the Midwest.

Pittsburgh, you’ve had my back for 4 years. I got yours. pic.twitter.com/QKBNTicG80 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

“Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures, like, constantly,” Smith-Schuster laughed. “We had a good talk, so it would have been KC after the Steelers.”

The pair of pass catchers continued to speak about “Big Red” and Smith-Schusters fit in his system.

“Andy is one of the best too, man. That’s another place you would have been good for,” Irvin said. “He’s just so good at designing plays… for his players, for your skillset.”

Smith-Schuster signed a one year contract with the Steelers worth $8 million dollars.