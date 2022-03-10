KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basketball fans have traveled from all over just to see their favorite teams compete this weekend for the Big 12 Championship.

Thursday’s snowstorm wasn’t going to stop them.

“This really isn’t that bad of weather,” said Lisa Stoffers, an Iowa State fan. “We’re from Iowa. We can handle this.”

“I’m a Minnesota boy, so this is normal for me,” Ryan Feely said.

“We weren’t about to miss it,” Shelby Feely said. “It’s a little chilly but standing over there with the crowd at the KU pep rally, you warm up pretty quickly.”

“We always knew all along there was a chance for snow. We knew it all along,” Texas Tech fan Ed Kepner said. “But that didn’t make any difference. We were going to make it one way or another.”

Officials with the Power & Light District said events remained on schedule. Plus, they’ve had crews out clearing walkways for visitors.

While fans would have preferred some sunshine over snow, it wasn’t going to put a damper on the basketball frenzy downtown — especially after the pandemic canceled the tournament in 2020 and kept most fans away last year

“The last two years haven’t been much fun for the fans, so I think that is why everybody is willing to put up with the snow,” Stoffers said. “We’re just glad to be back.”