WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson.

During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos of the shirts on Twitter with the message, “Bigger than basketball.”

Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, has been recovering from injuries she suffered four months ago.

She and her family were in Louisville for a basketball tournament in July when an alleged impaired driver hit them. Jones’ dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries. Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries.

The crash happened two days after Jones committed to play for Iowa. Jones is still recovering, but her plans have not changed. Last week, she signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Iowa.

“We are signing Ava because we believe in her, and she believes in us,” Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement made on Twitter. “She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us.”